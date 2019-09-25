As Southern Co (SO) Share Price Rose, Holder Verity Asset Management Has Trimmed by $626,065 Its Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined While Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Cut by $386,536 Its Position

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 5,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 31,090 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 36,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.14. About 14.31M shares traded or 32.97% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $61.98. About 5.10M shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.09 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zimmer Partners Lp reported 0.7% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Howard Cap Mgmt has 8,364 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation has invested 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm has 246,666 shares. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor holds 16,615 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 5,164 were reported by Cypress Capital. The Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.13% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wellington Shields Limited Liability owns 18,159 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 6,171 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 2.16 million shares. United Advisers Limited Company owns 379,750 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 5,025 shares. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 0.16% or 22,755 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Commerce Ltd Company has 0.43% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 10,573 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 4,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 3.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capital Mngmt Va stated it has 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 20,933 shares. 15,593 were accumulated by Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv stated it has 12,863 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Orca Investment Mngmt Ltd Com reported 4,258 shares. Bellecapital Ltd holds 0.49% or 10,200 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc holds 2.01% or 149,448 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Advisor Limited Company holds 0.87% or 624,884 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corp has 1.98 million shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Wade G W & Inc invested in 811,907 shares or 5.65% of the stock. Iowa Bankshares, Iowa-based fund reported 58,053 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.54 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.