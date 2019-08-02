As Southern Co (SO) Market Value Rose, Signaturefd Has Raised Holding; Total System Services (TSS) Shareholder Bernzott Capital Advisors Cut Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Total System Services (TSS) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 33,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 160,485 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, down from 194,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Total System Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 255,883 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 7,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 54,442 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 47,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 1.20 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC

