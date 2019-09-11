As Southern Co (SO) Market Value Rose, Shell Asset Management Co Cut Holding; Silchester International Investors Llp Trimmed Its Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Position by $24.55 Million; Stock Declined

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 66,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 246,327 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73M, down from 312,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 4.17 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76M, down from 30.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 230,342 shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 13.57 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3,482 shares to 20,238 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).