As Southern Co (SO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Cut by $828,138 Its Stake; Springowl Associates Lowered Its Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Position by $2.17 Million

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc analyzed 16,238 shares as the company's stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 2.54M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500.

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc analyzed 41,817 shares as the company's stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 81,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 385,480 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "10 Stocks to Buy That Could Be Takeover Targets – Investorplace.com" on June 05, 2019

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99M for 51.53 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Covington Cap Mngmt invested in 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp has 112,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.16M were reported by Invesco. Verition Fund Mngmt owns 10,272 shares. 13D Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.67% or 298,348 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corp invested in 3,532 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability invested 0.51% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 82,739 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 20,214 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 19,487 shares. 3,765 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 60,990 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 4,034 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Share Price Has Gained 207%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61M for 19.83 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.