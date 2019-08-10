As Southern Co (SO) Market Value Rose, Holder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed by $310,590 Its Holding; Skechers Usa (SKX) Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Skechers Usa Inc. (SKX) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 328,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.21% . The hedge fund held 483,947 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27M, down from 812,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Skechers Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 1.69M shares traded. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has risen 35.02% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SKX News: 09/05/2018 – Skechers Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Skechers USA, Inc. vs Adidas AG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 20/04/2018 – Skechers Hits The Ground, Down 28%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Skechers USA Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKX); 14/03/2018 – Skechers Performance™ Returns for Its Third Year as Title Sponsor of the 2018 Skechers Performance™ Los Angeles Marathon®; 20/04/2018 – Skechers Distribution Bottlenecks Threaten to Steal Momentum; 20/04/2018 – Skechers Distribution Bottlenecks Spark Share Drop of 29 Percent; 02/05/2018 – Skechers Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 9; 26/03/2018 – Limited Edition Skechers D’Lites & Toei Animation Inc’s One Piece Collection to Launch in the United States and Canada; 20/04/2018 – Skechers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 20,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 3.00M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 383,364 shares to 462,572 shares, valued at $12.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 824,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SKX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 115.58 million shares or 0.69% less from 116.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Capital LP has 0.1% invested in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) for 25,000 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX). Kepos Capital LP holds 20,708 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc owns 1.40 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank, a New York-based fund reported 28,883 shares. Natixis has invested 0.01% in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX). North Star Invest Mngmt Corp has 0% invested in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) for 300 shares. United Ser Automobile Association invested in 0% or 20,773 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 16,310 shares. 7,412 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 10,300 are held by Washington Cap Mngmt Inc. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 960,883 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Cap Llc holds 0.02% or 11,878 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T accumulated 151,896 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement reported 9,037 shares. Bp Plc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Confluence Investment Management Limited Com stated it has 2.24 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.11% or 4,859 shares. Aviance Cap Partners Llc reported 10,293 shares stake. Twin Capital reported 16,850 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 4,372 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 12,668 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). North Star Investment Corp has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). M&T Savings Bank Corp owns 178,053 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.14% or 67,152 shares. Whittier accumulated 0% or 1,884 shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,555 shares to 4,381 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63M worth of stock or 33,000 shares.