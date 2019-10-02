As Southern Co (SO) Market Value Rose, Holder Rocky Mountain Advisers Has Cut Position; Pretium Resources (PVG) Valuation Rose While Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Lowered Its Holding

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 39,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The hedge fund held 10,384 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104,000, down from 49,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Pretium Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 339,501 shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $61.42. About 1.05M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion

Analysts await Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.14 per share. PVG’s profit will be $35.14 million for 15.55 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pretium Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.11% EPS growth.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $220.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 8,032 shares to 13,535 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 3,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PVG shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 88.51 million shares or 0.78% more from 87.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Et Al reported 32,120 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 0% or 12,553 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 25,999 shares. Td Asset reported 741,022 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 254,495 shares. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 143,450 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 178,375 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Exane Derivatives invested in 37,450 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 1.54 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 16,750 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Schroder Group Incorporated invested in 607,149 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 252,683 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Btim Corporation owns 8,928 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 10.02M were accumulated by Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com. Northstar Investment Advsr Lc has 141,086 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. 3,786 are held by First In. Haverford accumulated 9,210 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Llc has 4,249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Ltd reported 11,813 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jnba Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,081 shares. Maryland Mngmt owns 105,631 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Girard Ptnrs Limited reported 0.05% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 14,843 shares.

