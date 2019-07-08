As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Verity Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Upped Its Holding

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,421 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $205.51. About 1.09 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/03/2018 – – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CEO BLANKFEIN SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING; 15/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.1% On Year; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% On Year; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs May Be Getting Its Groove Back; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to exit; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table)

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 1.34 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,470 shares to 64,876 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire State Realty Trust A (NYSE:ESRT) by 55,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,480 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

