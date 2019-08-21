As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Verity Asset Management Boosted Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Capital Planning Advisors Llc

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 1,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $21.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 1.16 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Web Services is looking at building a corporate training service; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 16/03/2018 – Christina Farr: Friday afternoon scoop: Amazon just hired a former FDA big shot for their Grand Challenges/1492 team, another; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.59. About 1.60M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Highlander Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 320 shares. The Massachusetts-based Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Eaton Vance stated it has 129,174 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 255 shares. Iowa Bank holds 0.44% or 18,355 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Panagora Asset has 66,106 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dean Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 0.49% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 12,067 were accumulated by Reilly Advsr. Appleton Ma reported 4,205 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc holds 3.67% or 20,009 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 218,582 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd, California-based fund reported 8,940 shares. Bath Savings Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 62,554 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 63,231 shares. Reilly Advsr owns 1,061 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 726 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 5,353 shares. Burns J W Inc Ny owns 4,542 shares. Boys Arnold & Company stated it has 1,203 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 148 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Clough Cap Prtn LP has 30,319 shares for 4.72% of their portfolio. Swedbank holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 426,654 shares. New York-based Newbrook Advsrs LP has invested 4.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alexandria Cap Lc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Athena Advsr Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 422 shares. Taconic Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 53,000 shares. Wharton Business Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 203 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,192 shares to 9,610 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,600 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).