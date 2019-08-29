As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Zwj Investment Counsel Lowered by $1.16 Million Its Stake; United American Securities Lifted Position in Starbucks Com (SBUX) as Stock Value Rose

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 51.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 21,825 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 44,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.81. About 5.00 million shares traded or 11.95% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 1243.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 124,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 134,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $97.07. About 4.95 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Kemper Corporation’s (NYSE:KMPR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s why Sogou Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SOGO) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why Pitney Bowes Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PBI) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 167,406 shares to 175,866 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 10,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Haverford Tru reported 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Altfest L J & invested in 2,334 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Argyle Capital Mngmt has invested 0.79% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2.00 million shares. Horan Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 350 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 276,644 shares. Benedict Financial Advisors reported 16,552 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Cutter Com Brokerage Inc stated it has 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 2.04 million shares stake. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Company Il reported 4,884 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2.16M shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc owns 10,865 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 241,738 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.