As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Zwj Investment Counsel Cut Its Position; Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.13 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 51.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 21,825 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 44,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 4.59 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.42% or 317,128 shares in its portfolio. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 4% or 13,785 shares. Alps Inc accumulated 5,765 shares. 664,836 are owned by Winslow Cap Management Limited Liability Company. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 511,000 shares. Moreover, Thomasville Natl Bank has 3.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). White Elm Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Granite Point Capital Mgmt Lp owns 2,500 shares. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenbrier Prtn Capital Mgmt Limited Com, a Texas-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Wealth Architects Llc stated it has 1.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Dominion holds 1.29% or 1,930 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advsr Limited Company reported 5,855 shares stake. Moreover, Assets Mgmt Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Invest Mgmt holds 123,100 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Park National Oh stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Laffer Invs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 57,842 shares. Mirae Asset Global holds 223,061 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 873,410 shares. Whitnell has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Checchi Capital Advisers Lc owns 8,940 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 230,500 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,234 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.24% or 19,000 shares. Penobscot Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 8,380 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 677,773 shares. Great Lakes Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ftb Advsr holds 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 12,712 shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.66 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.