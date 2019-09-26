As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Rocky Mountain Advisers Lowered Stake; St Germain D J Co Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Boosted as Share Price Declined

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 847,775 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 12,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 152,861 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08M, up from 140,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.47. About 4.95 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.05 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Share Price Is Down 55% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Introducing the Rule of 40 (And Why Investors Should Avoid Slack, Uber, and Jumia) – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Jabil’s (NYSE:JBL) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,848 shares to 408,501 shares, valued at $22.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Diversified Equity by 39,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,110 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Interm Corp Bond Etf (VCIT).

