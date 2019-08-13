As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Nuveen Asset Management Raised Stake; Columbia Banking System (COLB) Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $653,472

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 20,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 182,503 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, down from 202,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 100,991 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 3317.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 726,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 748,514 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.68M, up from 21,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.68. About 3.03 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fastly: Not So Fast – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Alabama Power makes several leadership changes – Birmingham Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “How Investors Can Approach Volatility, According to NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Columbia Bank Taps Veteran Jeff Singer As Senior Vice President And Eugene Market Regional Manager – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$35.82, Is It Time To Put Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At COLB – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Banking (COLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COLB’s profit will be $45.94M for 13.69 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.27% negative EPS growth.

