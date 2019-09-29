As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Wade G W & Has Upped Stake; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Holding in Cit Group (CIT) Has Decreased as Shares Declined

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 95,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 292,350 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.16M, up from 196,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 62,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 240,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61 million, down from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 529,793 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $170 Million of securities backed by manufactured housing collateral issued from 1995 to 2006; 24/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Tightens 15 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Small Businesses Anticipate Growth And Expansion In 2018; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Cont Ops EPS 79c; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – QTRLY NET FINANCE REVENUE $391 MLN VS $417 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE CLEARS CIT RAIL, VTG DEAL WITH CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption Of Approximately $883 Million Of Its Unsecured Debt

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability owns 99,817 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 7,324 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 11,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Group holds 3,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 18,381 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0.03% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). France-based Natixis has invested 0.07% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). 113 are held by Cordasco Financial Net. Fjarde Ap holds 44,849 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Price Michael F owns 607,500 shares or 4.14% of their US portfolio. Pggm Invs holds 0.09% or 324,691 shares. Hsbc Plc invested in 0.01% or 110,632 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company accumulated 517,538 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 0% or 32,533 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $936,573 activity. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider McPhail Kenneth bought $43,139. Fawcett John J. also bought $307,717 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) on Tuesday, August 13. On Friday, August 16 Solk Steve bought $84,900 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) or 2,000 shares.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.10 million for 8.70 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $497.66 million and $292.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62,000 shares to 435,527 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

