As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Cut by $828,138 Its Holding; Rnc Capital Management Has Upped Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake by $465,888

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 3.00M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 6,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 91,925 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 85,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 2.03M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli& Company (NYSE:LLY) by 253,939 shares to 221,883 shares, valued at $28.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 9,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.21% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Old Comml Bank In invested in 3,854 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,022 shares or 0% of the stock. 513,947 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 15,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 215,201 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assocs holds 0% or 409 shares in its portfolio. 680 are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability reported 102,328 shares. Ajo LP invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Dnb Asset As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 4,844 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.08% or 54,915 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Lc accumulated 1.94 million shares. Asset One invested in 181,084 shares.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tyson updates on next-gen protein initiatives – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Slump as China Hits Back at U.S. on Trade, Currency – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tyson Foods Remains BMO’s ‘Top Pick’ After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Beyond Meat: Let the Dumping Begin – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Governance Issues At Canopy And CannTrust – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s (NYSE:SAVE) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.