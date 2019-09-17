As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Advisory Services Network Has Upped Stake; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Cwm Boosted Its Holding by $350,856

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 37,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 124,122 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86 million, up from 86,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 3.49M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 1,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 7,702 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 6,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $291.41. About 1.38M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 15,775 shares to 94,029 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,196 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Capital Management stated it has 1,157 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 856 shares. 2,114 were accumulated by Glenview Retail Bank Dept. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.12 million shares. Cidel Asset Inc invested in 0.87% or 20,478 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 39,857 shares. Brookmont Cap Mngmt reported 1,569 shares. 46,000 are owned by Vantage Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 451,959 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Boys Arnold Company has invested 0.54% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 75,130 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Calamos Advsrs Limited holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 159,409 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 9,565 shares. Spirit Of America Ny owns 2,951 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Co holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 124,122 shares. Moreover, Colonial Trust Advsrs has 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 50,891 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 84,504 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Company reported 4,430 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mufg Americas Holdg owns 9,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Iberiabank accumulated 9,918 shares. Lathrop Inv Mgmt reported 7,320 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Leavell Investment Mgmt reported 130,367 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Illinois-based Cibc State Bank Usa has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Greenleaf Tru owns 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,085 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Llc reported 4,992 shares.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 80,422 shares to 22,039 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 9,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,514 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.