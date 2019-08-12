As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Lifted Its Stake by $516,069; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Winfield Associates Decreased Position by $419,445

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 15.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 10,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 262,997 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59M, up from 252,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.55. About 2.78 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 83,247 shares to 3,364 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 26,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,601 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 361,943 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pnc Group Inc has 650,562 shares. Beacon Financial Grp accumulated 113,846 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Edge Wealth Lc accumulated 0.01% or 495 shares. Moreover, Hexavest has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2,641 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp stated it has 9,796 shares. Washington Trust has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc reported 14,991 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Howard Capital Mngmt stated it has 8,272 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sns Fin Ltd Co owns 6,158 shares. Fin Counselors stated it has 145,978 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 25,924 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,095 shares. Argi Invest Svcs Limited Liability Corporation, Kentucky-based fund reported 79,206 shares. Fil has 38 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 375,571 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt invested in 16,424 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Wade G W, Massachusetts-based fund reported 190,239 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com reported 121,361 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 120,136 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Incorporated accumulated 180,021 shares or 3.71% of the stock. Moreover, Pension Service has 3.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rowland Counsel Adv invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 4.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 303,841 shares. Allstate has 1.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 596,693 shares. Navellier Associate holds 0.28% or 15,209 shares in its portfolio. Albion Grp Incorporated Ut accumulated 160,681 shares or 2.57% of the stock. Madrona Serv Limited Liability Company has 16,589 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,541 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc reported 216,072 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings.

