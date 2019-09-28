As Southern Co (Put) (SO) Share Value Rose, Holder Two Sigma Securities Lowered Holding; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Decreased Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $5.14 Million as Stock Rose

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 20,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 383,989 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.77 million, down from 404,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 821,953 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (Put) (SO) by 73.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 67,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 24,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, down from 91,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Southern Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 2.88M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 25,159 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Liability Company. Summit Finance Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,624 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.28% or 436,905 shares. Moreover, Montecito Commercial Bank Trust has 0.12% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,135 shares. 7,464 were accumulated by Jones Lllp. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 39,045 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund invested 0.24% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Adirondack Tru holds 0.59% or 15,303 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. 7,509 are owned by Washington Tru Co. 10,978 are owned by Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability. Blue Fincl Capital, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 15,687 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 2.26M shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.47% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (Call) (NYSE:TAP) by 9,500 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (Call) (NYSE:BDX) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.04 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 22,000 shares to 28,400 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 62,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 18.73 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsec Financial Management holds 0.02% or 1,190 shares. 14,923 were reported by Bridges Inv Inc. Thomasville Bancorp holds 1,667 shares. Spinnaker Trust invested in 0.44% or 17,246 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa holds 3.33% or 18,711 shares in its portfolio. 5,660 were reported by Dodge & Cox. Goelzer Invest reported 0.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meyer Handelman stated it has 17,407 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 34 shares. Sivik Healthcare holds 1.98% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 32,500 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa holds 3,447 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset Mngmt has 230 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 12,038 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 0% or 3,861 shares in its portfolio.