As Southern Co (Put) (SO) Share Price Rose, Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Has Raised Its Position; Shareholder Denali Advisors Has Lifted Autonation (AN) Stake

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Southern Co (Put) (SO) by 282.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 19,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 26,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 6,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Southern Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 4.68M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc. (AN) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 39,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 576,344 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL) by 32,100 shares to 338,610 shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,900 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 10,815 shares. First Mercantile Communication has 660 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Centurylink Invest Mgmt holds 0.46% or 31,357 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 3.19M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Ltd reported 110,330 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 11,627 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ls Advisors reported 3,174 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 22,767 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 14,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 122,061 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont owns 0.07% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 15,653 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.09% or 51,073 shares. Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A accumulated 766 shares. Bath Savings Tru Commerce has 5,870 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Veritable LP reported 48,952 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability invested in 16,202 shares. Davenport And Commerce Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 42,243 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com accumulated 0.01% or 26,483 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has 22,156 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Country Club Na, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,767 shares. Mackay Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 265,076 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 850 shares. Burt Wealth invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).