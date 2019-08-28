As Southern Co Com (SO) Stock Value Rose, Beck Mack & Oliver Cut Holding by $321,300; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Davis R M Has Lowered by $1.35 Million Its Holding

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 10,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 272,660 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.14 million, down from 283,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 2.02 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 51.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 5.96M shares traded or 33.59% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.17M were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pinnacle Advisory Group owns 7,967 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 61,954 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk invested in 0.24% or 1.26M shares. Davidson Inv Advsr holds 1.48% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 272,521 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 60,933 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 356,998 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt holds 0.73% or 126,537 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.47% or 509,910 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 1,057 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp holds 0.96% or 113,846 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 8,855 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 556,308 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 53,568 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc Com (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 149,250 shares to 688,153 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Ltd Com (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.49 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.