As Southern Co Com (SO) Shares Rose, Norris Perne & French Llp Upped Stake; As Abraxas Petro (AXAS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Marshall Wace Llp Has Decreased Its Position by $385,592

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Abraxas Petro (AXAS) by 94.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 385,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The hedge fund held 22,448 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 408,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Abraxas Petro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.26% or $0.0367 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6225. About 352,443 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS CITES SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Declines Most in Over a Year; 15/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS SEES 2Q CAPEX $50M; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 808 MBOE; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED TO $175 MLN; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 4Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. 4C; 09/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP AXAS.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3.25; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVER BOOSTED TO $175M

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 54.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 94,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 270,283 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97 million, up from 175,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.17. About 328,241 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Mcf Advsrs has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 1.10M shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 754,653 shares or 0.28% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 298,130 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Com reported 10,707 shares stake. Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Tru has 0.33% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,229 shares. South State reported 25,024 shares stake. 622,636 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Invest House Ltd Com invested in 4,367 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Management reported 13,520 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.15% or 4.56M shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 70,714 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 4,900 shares.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 18,207 shares to 140,316 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 4,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,956 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP) by 39,552 shares to 60,966 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medidata Solutio (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 6,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold AXAS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 82.74 million shares or 3.92% less from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 49,888 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 26,599 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc owns 39,828 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Spark Investment Mngmt Lc holds 74,691 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 61,000 were accumulated by Stifel Finance. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 19,617 shares. 111,891 were accumulated by Parametric Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Advsr Asset Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 12,576 shares. State Bank Of Mellon holds 588,137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 5.40 million shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) or 10,203 shares.