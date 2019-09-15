As Southern Co. Com (SO) Market Value Rose, Holder Argi Investment Services Lowered Its Holding by $1.73 Million; Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowered Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $884,735; Shares Rose

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co. Com (SO) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 31,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 47,711 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 79,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Southern Co. Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39M shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,895 shares to 199,354 shares, valued at $10.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Has Disney Created a $12.99 Cable Killer? – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) invested in 2.03% or 23,197 shares. Advsrs Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Panagora Asset Management owns 0.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 472,533 shares. Hemenway Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.43% or 112,745 shares. Wealthquest holds 4,772 shares. Michigan-based Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Diamond Hill Capital Incorporated owns 2.88M shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc invested in 69,572 shares. Lathrop Invest Management Corporation owns 115,838 shares. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes has invested 2.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hm Payson reported 258,529 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Cognios Lc owns 30,021 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 1.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 121,716 shares. 14,650 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 6,228 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 7,490 shares to 56,654 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 5,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

