As South State (SSB) Stock Price Rose, Fenimore Asset Management Has Raised by $332,661 Its Holding; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Puzo Michael J

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in South State Corporation (SSB) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 4,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 897,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.12M, up from 892,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in South State Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 196,934 shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,126 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could make a rival offer to buy Flipkart, the Indian newspaper reported; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries

More notable recent South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “South State (SSB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “South State Bank Still Grinding Through Some Repositioning – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “South State Bank Should Be Near The End Of A Painful Reset – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Teva (TEVA) Q1 Earnings Beat, Copaxone Drags Sales Down – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,950 shares to 14,950 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,561 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).