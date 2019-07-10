As South State (SSB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Cut Its Stake in Qad (QADA) as Stock Value Rose

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in South State Corporation (SSB) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 16,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 892,968 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.03M, up from 876,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in South State Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 124,188 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 17.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 33,132 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QAD’s Stephen Dombroski Named to the 2019 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain – PRNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PVH Corp. (PVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “QAD (QADA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “QAD Expands Partnership, Signs North America Reseller Partnership with Scott Sheldon LLC – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.