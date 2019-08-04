As South St (SSB) Stock Value Rose, Forest Hill Capital Has Lowered Its Stake; Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Stock Rose While Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Raised Its Position

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 2,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 35,377 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, up from 32,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $243.12. About 245,677 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 54,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 109,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, down from 164,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $76.09. About 163,419 shares traded or 12.76% up from the average. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1,539 shares. Intll Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 16,813 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.98% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 22,365 shares. Zweig reported 10,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 3,622 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 206,747 shares. Ent Financial Corp accumulated 67 shares. Sit Invest Assoc Inc has 0.01% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Lc has 0.06% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 4,320 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 112 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Company has 1,412 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia stated it has 8,046 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 8,169 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 98,300 shares. First Merchants holds 4,016 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. GRAF JOHN A bought 1,020 shares worth $249,234.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 144,562 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $52.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 13,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,557 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 71,661 shares to 325,773 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 46,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).