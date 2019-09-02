As South St (SSB) Market Value Rose, Forest Hill Capital Trimmed Its Stake; Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shareholder Ra Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 10.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 663,705 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for May 9, 2018; 02/05/2018 – BioCryst at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 01/05/2018 – BIOCRYST GETS EMA OK FOR ALPIVAB™ FOR TREATMENT OF INFLUENZA; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals; 09/05/2018 – BioCryst Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 25 Days; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE; 29/05/2018 – BIOCRYST ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF ADDITIONAL ANALYSES OF THE APEX-1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BCX7353 AT THE 2018 EUROPEAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY (EAACI) CONGRESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCRX)

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc analyzed 54,408 shares as the company's stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 109,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, down from 164,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.58. About 89,665 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 40,383 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Co holds 45,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 3.47 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Comml Bank has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 16,959 shares. 35,018 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership. Paloma Partners Management reported 13,774 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 10,972 shares. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Charles Schwab has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Emory University invested in 1.52% or 265,013 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. 50,000 are owned by Cheyne Capital Mngmt (Uk) Llp. Principal Fin Grp has 31,037 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 13,336 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 116,320 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $27,310 activity.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 9.02% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.33 per share. SSB’s profit will be $49.52M for 12.69 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by South State Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.