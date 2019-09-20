As South St (SSB) Market Value Rose, Forest Hill Capital Has Cut by $1.83 Million Its Position; Cim Trimmed Its Position in Arista Networks (ANET) as Valuation Declined

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 39.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 1,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $599,000, down from 3,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $240.06. About 694,880 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 84,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, down from 109,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.05. About 388,637 shares traded or 153.04% up from the average. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Arista Networks Tumbled Today – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Arista Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANET) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arista -2% as Morgan Stanley pauses following 72% run – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Arista Networks Stock Dropped 21.7% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Are Selling Arista: Here’s Why They’re Wrong – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $164.65 million for 27.66 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7,356 shares to 14,401 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

Analysts await South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 9.02% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.33 per share. SSB’s profit will be $49.52 million for 13.11 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by South State Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “South State (SSB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About South State Corporation (SSB) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why South State Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SSB) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) were released by: Postandcourier.com and their article: “South Carolina bank chief rings opening bell at Nasdaq – Charleston Post Courier” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Recent Rally Has Soaked Up South State Bank’s Undervaluation As It Repositions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.