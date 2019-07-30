As South Jersey Industries (SJI) Share Price Rose, Channing Capital Management Increased by $3.97 Million Its Position; Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Increased Netease (NTES) Holding

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in South Jersey Industries (SJI) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 123,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in South Jersey Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 125,480 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 2.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.35M, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $233.63. About 388,632 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS) by 3,669 shares to 81,867 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 5,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,732 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 37,000 shares to 38,038 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

