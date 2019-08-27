As South Jersey Inds (SJI) Market Value Rose, Financial Architects Cut Its Position by $676,800; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Rose While Cim Investment Mangement Increased Holding

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 85.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 21,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 3,450 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111,000, down from 24,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 205,233 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 197.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 7,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, up from 2,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $123.8. About 158,240 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,755 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.02% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 13,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 21,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 1.76M shares. Macquarie Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 1,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancshares reported 155,809 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 480 shares. 119,008 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 780,360 shares. 13,504 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 48,541 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Inc has invested 0.03% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SJI Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Initiates 2020 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “South Jersey EPS misses by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SJI Announces Sale of Retail Gas Assets to UGI – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJI Reports 2018 Results; Initiates Guidance NYSE:SJI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares to 3,260 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,867 shares to 1,984 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 7,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,876 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 750 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Argi Service Limited Co stated it has 27,289 shares. Corsair Cap Management LP reported 4.09% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 2,098 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com owns 16,231 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 0% or 10,669 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 27,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Co owns 2,336 shares. North Star Inv Management stated it has 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Brant Point Investment owns 45,147 shares. Shine Advisory stated it has 708 shares. Advisor Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 3,335 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gaming Segment to Aid Churchill Downs (CHDN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.