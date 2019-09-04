As South Jersey Ind (SJI) Stock Price Rose, Reaves W H & Company Has Upped by $1.01 Million Its Stake; Emory University Upped Position in Retrophin (RTRX) as Valuation Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Ind (SJI) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 31,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.54M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.86. About 84,411 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.35M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 374,539 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 19,400 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Rock Springs Cap Lp holds 830,000 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Blackrock holds 3.57M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 56,500 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Cap Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 590,390 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 68,348 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 20,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 32,398 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8,171 shares to 33,368 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,758 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 1,300 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 0.03% or 23,283 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt Incorporated reported 434,654 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 60,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside Comml Bank And Tru has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). 571,397 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of America De. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 200 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited reported 6,800 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc reported 8,864 shares stake. Macquarie Grp accumulated 2.92M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.02% or 31,684 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

