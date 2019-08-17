As Source Capital (SOR) Stock Were Volatile, Shareholder Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Stake by $2.36 Million; Castine Capital Management Upped Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Position by $596,155; Share Value Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.05% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.73M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 8,952 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 14.41% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB)

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 67,435 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 169,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 237,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 8,741 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Community Bankers Trust Corporation. (ESXB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Community Bankers Trust Corporation Reports Results for First Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $23,628 activity. Another trade for 54 shares valued at $391 was bought by Barber Gerald F.. On Monday, April 1 the insider WATKINS JOHN C bought $3,251. WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK had bought 4 shares worth $29. On Monday, April 1 Hardy William E. bought $697 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) or 89 shares. $7,650 worth of stock was bought by PUTNAM EUGENE S JR on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 4,552 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 299,045 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) or 90,050 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd holds 49,108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davenport Company Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 35,322 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Moreover, Eidelman Virant has 0.16% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 30,728 shares. Reliance Tru holds 4.02% or 133,368 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Penn Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 476,507 shares. 3,081 were accumulated by Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Co. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Inverness Counsel Limited New York owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 333,378 shares to 426,924 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,203 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares to 604,953 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) by 331,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A.

More notable recent Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Source Capital: Big Change Is Coming At This Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” on December 02, 2015, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Amber Road and Dow Jones Partner to Deliver Expanded Restricted Party Screening Capabilities – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2018, Forbes.com published: “Closed-End Funds: Stock/Bond Mixes – Forbes” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Carnival Corporation, Univision Announce Second Season of “La Gran Sorpresa” – PRNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Eagle Ford Advantage: Location, Infrastructure, And Low F&D Costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2014.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 0.71% or 53,876 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 66,804 shares. M&R Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Pecaut & Com owns 99,813 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Johnson Financial Group Inc Incorporated owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cohen And Steers Inc owns 73,698 shares. Alabama-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 1.02% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 101,733 shares. Cohen Cap Management Inc invested 0.08% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Pnc Fincl Group Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,049 shares. Ameriprise Fin, a Minnesota-based fund reported 142,461 shares. 2.40 million were accumulated by Intersect Capital Limited Liability. Raymond James Ser has 16,656 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.04% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR).