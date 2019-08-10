As Source Capital (SOR) Stock Value Were Volatile, Bulldog Investors Cut by $2.36 Million Its Position; As Cnooc LTD (CEO) Share Value Declined, Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $5.28 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 28,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The hedge fund held 344,381 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97 million, up from 315,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $151.35. About 78,861 shares traded or 0.18% up from the average. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 18/04/2018 – CNOOC LIKELY TO HOLD SECOND LNG AUCTION ON SHANGHAI GAS EXCHANGE NEXT MONTH; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE WILL BE USED IN PART TO REPAY ALL OR PART OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS OF A UNIT; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CNOOC Ltd.’s Guaranteed US$ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘A+’; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC LTD – FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 24,677 MLN VS RMB 637 MLN; 11/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Cnooc Ltd. On Other; 25/04/2018 – Cnooc’s Unit to Issue US$450 Million Bonds Due 2023 at 3.75%; 18/04/2018 – CNOOC sells 90,000 t of LNG in debut auction on Shanghai gas exchange; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD 0883.HK – UNIT PROPOSES TO OFFER NOTES TO PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS IN HONG KONG AND ELSEWHERE OUTSIDE UNITED STATES, AND IN UNITED STATES; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc’s Future Comes Into Focus as Reserves Seen Offering Growth; 25/04/2018 – Cnooc’s Unit to Also Issue US$1 Billion Bonds Due 2028 at 4.375%

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 67,435 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 169,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 237,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 5,407 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 13.40M shares to 10.39 million shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 414,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,650 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 1.02% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Cohen Capital reported 0.08% stake. 46,128 were accumulated by Geode Management Ltd Llc. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,680 shares. Landscape Mgmt Lc reported 12,231 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 68 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 65 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De reported 1,316 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Lc accumulated 0.07% or 3,888 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Mraz Amerine And Assocs Incorporated reported 56,713 shares stake. Shaker Svcs Limited Company has 116,209 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 15,139 shares. First Trust Advisors LP owns 61,959 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares to 323,775 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) by 99,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC).