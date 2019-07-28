As Source Capital (SOR) Shares Rose, Holder Bulldog Investors Trimmed Its Stake by $2.36 Million; As Cit Group (CIT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Highland Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $1.55 Million

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 67,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 169,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 237,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 15,112 shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has declined 1.29% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 162,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 195,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 469,832 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CIT’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BB+’ & SUB NTS ‘BB’; 19/04/2018 – DJ CIT Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIT); 05/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: CIT group renews early at Tishman’s 11 West 42nd Street; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CIT’S Ba2 SR UNSECURED RATING, REVISES OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Tightens 15 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 14/03/2018 – CIT REPLACES PWC W/ DELOITTE AFTER REPORTING MATERIAL WEAKNESS; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 19/04/2018 – CIT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares to 183,638 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Ltd Com has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 29 shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine has 0.63% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). First Trust Advisors LP accumulated 61,959 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 40,033 shares. Ami Invest Incorporated invested in 0.71% or 37,233 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 66,804 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,435 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 0% or 1,316 shares. 6,429 are owned by Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Company. Pnc Services Grp owns 10,049 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 16,658 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 12,231 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Company holds 2.40M shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 21,345 shares or 0% of the stock. Cohen Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 9,574 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.55% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). 7,679 were reported by Group Inc Inc. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 291,593 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.03% or 2.16M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 11,000 shares. Gp One Trading Lp has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.05% stake. Price Michael F holds 607,500 shares. Css Ltd Liability Co Il invested in 0.09% or 31,272 shares. Ww Asset has invested 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Pl Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 100,000 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. 8,705 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 58 shares stake.