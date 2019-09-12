As Source Capital (SOR) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Bulldog Investors Lifted Position; Broadview Advisors Maintains Holding in Olin (OLN)

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 57.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 92,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 253,361 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, up from 161,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 2.64M shares traded or 8.59% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 21,757 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 191,401 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, up from 169,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.78M market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 75,010 shares traded or 329.09% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form N-CSRS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Source Capital: Big Change Is Coming At This Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2015, Streetinsider.com published: “Source Capital (SOR) Announces Intent to Not Move Forward with Proposed Rights Offering – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Canaccord Genuity, Petsky Prunier, InterContintental, Six Senses, Millpond, NewSpring – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Closed-End Funds: Stock/Bond Mixes – Forbes” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 1.40 million shares or 73.02% less from 5.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 20,049 shares. 9,574 are owned by Cohen Capital Management Incorporated. Us Comml Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 60,379 shares in its portfolio. Blue Bell Private Wealth Llc owns 3,888 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rivernorth Cap Lc stated it has 0.04% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). 116 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Commerce. Reilly Ltd Co stated it has 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 150,498 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com invested in 7,300 shares. Da Davidson & Com accumulated 71,724 shares. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.08% or 5,509 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has 52,731 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 22,475 shares.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Fd Inc (TWN) by 184,468 shares to 206,522 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (NYSE:DUC) by 118,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,517 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Alderman Heidi S, worth $33,374. $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by Smith Vince J. VERMILLION TERESA M bought $10,872 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $178,490 were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by Shipp Earl L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside National Bank And Trust accumulated 192 shares. Texas Yale Corporation accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smith Moore has 0.1% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 19,371 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 82 shares. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 16,933 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 74,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 0.05% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 124,102 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp has 536,300 shares. 307 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. 6,062 were accumulated by Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 70,563 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 67,198 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has 0.15% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Janney Montgomery Scott reported 14,954 shares.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $323.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 24,650 shares to 24,286 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 102,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,447 shares, and cut its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).