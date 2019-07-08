As Sothebys (Call) (BID) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Walleye Trading Lowered Its Stake by $410,700; Guggenheim Capital Has Increased Its Williams Sonoma (WSM) Position by $425,936

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 7,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,068 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $904,000, up from 8,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 492,278 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING ‘SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Sothebys (Call) (BID) by 60.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Sothebys (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 241,671 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 33.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 22 Days; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Sotheby’s; 28/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Auction to Raise Money for Studio Museum’s New Home; 03/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S SPRING 2018 HONG KONG SALES TOTAL $466.5M; 04/05/2018 – Collector Sues Sotheby’s to Block Basquiat Auction, Exposing Ugly Family Dispute; 08/04/2018 – Sotheby’s brings back fees for online-only auctions; 20/04/2018 – SPRINGSTEEN’S `BORN TO RUN’ LYRICS TO BE AUCTIONED AT SOTHEBY’S; 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Strengthens Presence in Napa Valley

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 337 are owned by Cwm Ltd Com. Moreover, Wheatland Advisors has 0.18% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 4,300 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt stated it has 45,901 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 32,064 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 182,586 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 116 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 654,341 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 210,579 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.01% or 58,023 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 20,782 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability owns 0.12% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 4,448 shares. Blackhill Cap Inc holds 39.11% or 4.05M shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.06% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Midas Corp owns 55,500 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – Motley Fool” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2019 Predictions – Seeking Alpha” published on January 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Black Hills Corporation (BKH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Turns Bearish On Williams-Sonoma, Expects Pressures To Intensity – Benzinga” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bearish Analysts Discuss Williams-Sonoma’s Strong Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7,965 shares to 12,213 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 71,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 838,061 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Renewable Announces Commencement of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Units and Renewal of BRP Equity’s Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Competing Offer For Sotheby’s Is Not Unlikely – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Sotheby’s Are Rocketing Higher on Monday – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Sotheby’s to BidFair USA is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 150 shares. Citadel Limited Company owns 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 66,403 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 79 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance Corporation accumulated 0% or 9,342 shares. First Manhattan owns 107 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 362,121 shares. Maverick Limited reported 45,560 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 13,162 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 107,349 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 36,758 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 1,231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 12,608 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 9,779 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 97,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings.