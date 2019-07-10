As Sotheby’s (BID) Valuation Declined, Holder Geode Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Bollard Group Decreased Its Position by $2.26 Million

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $160.29. About 5.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sotheby's (BID) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 10,999 shares as the company's stock declined 7.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 383,737 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 372,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sotheby's for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 59,067 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 33.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13D Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 255,797 shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Moreover, Maverick Capital Limited has 0.02% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 7,091 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has 96,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.51 million shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Liability reported 0.09% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Proshare Lc accumulated 6,496 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 8,524 shares. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 25,839 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Advisors Lc has invested 1.61% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Legal And General Grp Public Lc stated it has 36,758 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.02% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 52,093 shares. Millennium Management Limited owns 92,888 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC) by 5,976 shares to 188,706 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) by 32,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,999 shares, and cut its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 27,745 shares to 248,345 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 40,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 866 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 2,457 shares. Hodges Cap holds 1,400 shares. Fil Ltd owns 446,709 shares. Moreover, Oakworth has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 379 shares. 2,837 are owned by Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca. Everence has 10,774 shares. Hillsdale Inv owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 23,418 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Investment Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,735 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited accumulated 3,861 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) invested in 0.1% or 5,846 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 9,882 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability has 28,000 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Llc has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 809 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.85 million for 46.06 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

