As Sothebys (BID) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $29.87 Million; As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Market Value Rose, Cibc Asset Management Cut Its Position

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 19,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 71,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33M, down from 91,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 1.06M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 515,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.19M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 130,022 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes New Associates to Tampa Bay Offices; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 13/03/2018 – High-end art sales boom in 2017, but it’s only a partial market rebound; 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Strengthens Presence in Napa Valley; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Sotheby’s Debt Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Recovery Rvsd To ‘3’

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14,828 shares to 28,837 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 555,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.53 million for 19.17 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

