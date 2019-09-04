As Sothebys (BID) Stock Rose, Rwc Asset Management Llp Boosted Stake by $548,562; As Exxon (XOM) Share Price Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Has Increased by $928,320 Its Position

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 14,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.20M, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 584,700 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 22/03/2018 – Sotheby’s and Christie’s look outside for luxury leaders; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N – REMAIN ON TRACK TO HAVE AN EVEN BETTER YEAR IN 2018 THAN IN 2017; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes New Associates to Tampa Bay Offices; 31/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Sets World Record For A Wine Sales Series; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann; 06/04/2018 – Farnese blue diamond goes on sale after 300 years of royal history; 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Rea; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sotheby’s Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BID); 06/03/2018 Sotheby’s Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 04/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 9.85M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,190 shares. 51,966 are owned by Burke Herbert Financial Bank. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 42,205 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 7,517 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Weiss Asset Management LP accumulated 2,526 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cadinha & Co Ltd has invested 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York reported 73,960 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Llc owns 6,300 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Liability invested in 559,479 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mngmt LP reported 19,101 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 2.87M shares. Summit Strategies Incorporated has 2,816 shares. New England Investment Retirement Grp Inc invested in 0.31% or 8,298 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment accumulated 23,260 shares or 0.62% of the stock.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 350,252 shares to 48,892 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).