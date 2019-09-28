As Sothebys (BID) Stock Rose, Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Raised Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, First Financial Has Lowered Stake

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 374.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 33,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 42,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 882,820 shares traded or 65.75% up from the average. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Spring 2018 Hong Kong Sales Total $466.5 Million; 24/04/2018 – Hey, art collectors. Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a Modigliani masterpiece valued at more than $150 million; 10/04/2018 – Matthew Adam Properties Forms Alliance with Sotheby’s International Realty; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Intl Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Rev $195.8M; 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Welcomes New Associates to Tampa Bay Offices; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S 1Q REV. $195.8M, EST. $140.8M; 10/04/2018 – MATTHEW ADAM PROPERTIES FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SOTHEBY’S INTL

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 71.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 1,685 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 680 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 2,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,094 were reported by Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company owns 52,225 shares. Intll Grp Inc invested in 0.29% or 196,425 shares. Moreover, Schulhoff & Communication has 0.34% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,830 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 0.43% or 5,361 shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners Inc reported 6,989 shares stake. Alyeska Gru LP invested in 1.04% or 209,960 shares. Sequoia Advsr owns 9,479 shares. Neumann Management Limited Liability Co holds 730 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.03M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,132 shares. Financial Architects has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Suvretta Management Ltd Co invested in 3.77% or 489,590 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt holds 14,481 shares or 3.38% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $123.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,487 shares to 27,753 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold BID shares while 58 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 38.92 million shares or 5.88% less from 41.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,439 shares. 29,276 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.1% stake. Third Point Ltd Llc has 4.53% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 6.66M shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 4,287 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.53% or 300,000 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1,713 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company Limited accumulated 42,700 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 145,277 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Ltd accumulated 28 shares. North Star Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 4,940 shares. Spark Invest Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 22,300 shares. Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Lc holds 0% or 147 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 2.45 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.