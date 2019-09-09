As Sothebys (BID) Share Value Rose, 13D Management Boosted Holding by $384,800; Avista (AVA) Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $937,040

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 255,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 245,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 662,353 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 30/04/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty plans for continued growth with Contactually; 10/04/2018 – MATTHEW ADAM PROPERTIES FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SOTHEBY’S INTL; 28/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 10/04/2018 – Matthew Adam Properties Forms Alliance with Sotheby’s International Realty; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Sotheby’s; 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Strengthens Presence in Napa Valley; 29/03/2018 – S&P Raises Sotheby’s Unsecured Debt Rating

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 23,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 151,479 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 128,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 195,071 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 06/04/2018 – Hydro One and Avista receive antitrust clearance for proposed merger; 07/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA GET FCC APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED MERGER; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Avista $375m WNG 30Y; IPT +125 Area; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q Net $54.96M; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – COMPANIES HAVE FILED AN ALL-PARTIES, ALL-ISSUES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MERGER PROCEEDING BEFORE THE PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF OREGON; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS $1.90-$2.10, EST. $2.08; 27/03/2018 – Washington UTC: Settlement reached in Avista/Hydro One merger case; 16/05/2018 – AVISTA CORP: FILES FOR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 3.52 million shares. 156,073 are held by National Bank Of America De. D E Shaw & Communications invested in 416,249 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 1.51 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. 107,349 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 33,770 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 75,041 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Ariel Invs Limited Liability Com accumulated 182,604 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 412,174 are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 227 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Comml Bank holds 60,561 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 461,080 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 70,180 shares to 22,729 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 22,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,708 shares, and cut its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial LP stated it has 4,240 shares. 78,877 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. Alps holds 0.01% or 17,742 shares in its portfolio. Investment Incorporated accumulated 18,384 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.04% or 27,300 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 254,467 shares. Fmr Limited Company invested in 0% or 4,100 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). The France-based Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.04% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Cooper Creek Mngmt Ltd Co holds 3.28% or 237,046 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 42,626 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,767 shares.

