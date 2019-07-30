As Sothebys (BID) Share Price Declined, 13D Management Upped Its Stake by $384,800; Crow Point Partners Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Increased as Share Price Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 7.43 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 255,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59 million, up from 245,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.92. About 191,488 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has declined 33.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 04/05/2018 – Collector Sues Sotheby’s to Block Basquiat Auction, Exposing Ugly Family Dispute; 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Rea; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Modigliani fetches $157 million at auction; 27/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Extends Share Ownership To Employees Around The World; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann; 18/05/2018 – A Billion Dollar Week of Sales at Sotheby’s Worldwide; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 14/05/2018 – MODIGLIANI PAINTING SELLS FOR $157.2 MILLION AT SOTHEBY’S N.Y; 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Spring 2018 Hong Kong Sales Total $466.5 Million; 10/04/2018 – MATTHEW ADAM PROPERTIES FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SOTHEBY’S INTL

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Verizon Communications, AT&T and Brady – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Verizon, McDonald’s & Lockheed Martin – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,171 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 9,609 shares. Northside Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,853 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Ltd holds 0.53% or 19,719 shares. 132,856 are owned by Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp. First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 1.65% or 407,071 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated accumulated 78,262 shares. Phocas Corp invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). M&R Mgmt invested in 16,847 shares. Moreover, Condor Cap Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Verus Prns Inc stated it has 6,594 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Franklin Res has 0.65% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 20.68M shares. Moreover, Covington Capital has 1.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 309,843 shares. Adams Asset Advsr owns 147,794 shares. Smith Moore Communications reported 37,842 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt owns 1.55M shares.

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Sotheby’s’s (NYSE:BID) Share Price Deserve to Gain 49%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CZR, LTXB, CJ and BID SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 79 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 12,608 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). North Star Investment Mgmt owns 4,940 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Rhumbline Advisers holds 107,349 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Bluestein R H And reported 6,000 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 149,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 99,980 shares. 6.66M are owned by Third Point Ltd. Credit Suisse Ag holds 37,339 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 3.92 million shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID).