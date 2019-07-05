As Sony Sponsored Adr (SNE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding by $919,758; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Salzhauer Michael Has Cut Its Position by $1.39 Million as Market Value Rose

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sony Corp Sponsored Adr (SNE) by 18.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 21,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,227 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 118,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 842,407 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 01/05/2018 – Esa-Pekka Salonen: The Complete Sony Recordings Available May 4, 2018 From Sony Classical; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY EPS Y388.32 Vs EPS Y58.07; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms DHX Media’s ‘B+’ IDR Following Sony Partnership Announcement; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – JAPAN FSA TO HAVE CONDUCTED ON-SITE PROBE OF SONY LIFE: SANKEI; 03/04/2018 – SONY SOLD 17.2% STAKE IN SPOTIFY, EXPECTS 105B YEN GAIN; 21/05/2018 – Sony to acquire Mubadala’s stake in EMI Music Publishing in $1.9 billion deal; 18/04/2018 – SONY & CARNEGIE UNIVERSITY SIGN PACT ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 21/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Out EMI Music Publishing for About $2 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 31/03/2018 – Kenichiro Yoshida takes control of Sony on Sunday. The new boss shelves “cost-cutter” title for now and will focus on creating new businesses

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 1.96M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Equity Offerings Down 10% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 08/04/2018 – INDIA CONSUMER: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT CONTINUES TO PREFER DISCRETIONARY CONSUMPTION CATEGORIES; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Morgan Stanley (senior at A3) And Affiliates, Outlook Remains Stable; 29/05/2018 – Brazos Midstream Completes Sale of Delaware Basin Subsidiaries to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR QUARTER WAS 20.9%; 15/05/2018 – BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $200; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Boyfriend found guilty in stabbing of Morgan Freeman’s granddaughter; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Introduces New Tool Kit to Maximize Alignment of an Organization’s Resources to Its Mission; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY, INTESA SANPAOLO, BEST BIDDERS FOR INA: PM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Inv owns 0.43% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 25,237 shares. D E Shaw Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Community Savings Bank Of Raymore holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 6,540 shares. Capital Interest Limited Ca invested 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cordasco Fincl Ntwk reported 447 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bank Inc owns 123,630 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Mgmt Group Inc has invested 0.44% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First National holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 18,529 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Oregon-based Orca Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.57% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Keybank Association Oh holds 448,170 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Stifel Financial accumulated 455,868 shares. Moreover, Cullinan Assoc has 0.13% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 40,700 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5.20 million shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 63,843 shares to 67,343 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 16,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 06/28/2019: SPG,BRAC,MS,MET – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Morgan Stanley Declares Quarterly Dividends on Its Preferred Stock – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, PNC unveil capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 51.25% or $0.82 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SNE’s profit will be $950.12 million for 17.57 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Sony and Microsoft’s New Consoles Will Be Big Loss Leaders – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 107,385 shares to 322,729 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Discretionary Sel Sector Spdr Fd (XLY) by 4,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB).