As Sony (SNE) Stock Value Rose, Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Increased by $42.64 Million Its Stake; Smith Salley & Associates Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $755,985

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 7,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 162,615 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46 million, up from 155,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst says new market highs are coming soon; 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 53.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.39 million, up from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 674,878 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 03/04/2018 – SONY EXPECTS TO BOOK GAIN IN 1Q ON SALE, VALUATION OF SPOTIFY; 21/05/2018 – Sony Expects to Pay Cash Consideration of About $2.3B; 14/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Cricket-Winning India rights will give Sony ‘monopoly’ – executive; 21/05/2018 – SONY TO BUY THE 60% IN EMI MUSIC HELD BY MUBADALA CONSORTIUM; 29/05/2018 – GAMING REALMS PLC GMRG.L – SIGNED THREE-YEAR LICENSING DEAL WITH SONY PICTURES TELEVISION; 15/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DHX MEDIA’S ‘B+’ IDR FOLLOWING SONY PARTNERSHIP; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Net Y490.79B Vs Net Y73.29B; 21/03/2018 – Variety: L.A. Reid’s First Post-Sony Signing Is a Member of Outkast; 09/04/2018 – Sony’s new robot dog Aibo barks, does tricks and charms animal lovers; 21/05/2018 – SONY TARGETS AT LEAST 10% ROE IN MID-TERM PLAN

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 2.13M shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $259.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Sony Corp vs. Lenovo Group Ltd – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s D23 turns to blockbuster film slate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Will Tariffs Affect the Next Generation of Video Game Consoles? – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli on Viacom-CBS and Other Positions – GuruFocus.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

