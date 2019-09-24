As Sony (SNE) Stock Value Rose, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Raised Its Holding; As Progressive (PGR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Northcoast Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $23.02 Million

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 151.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 10,345 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $542,000, up from 4,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.01. About 591,869 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 29/03/2018 – Global Optoelectronic Manufacturers Market Report 2018 With lndividual Analysis on the Top 100 Companies Including Sony Corp, Seiko Epson Corp and Tellabs – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Sony puts data and AI at heart of survival plan; 29/05/2018 – eBooks2go implements Sony DADC’s eBook URMS; 11/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Sony among the suitors for $4 billion EMI catalog including hits from Beyonce and Carole King, sources say…; 09/03/2018 – MEDIA-Sony held preliminary talks to acquire a majority stake in EMI Music – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – Sony works on housekeeping robot that can cook; 02/04/2018 – Sony Music is to resume vinyl production in Japan after three decades; 21/05/2018 – Sony said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sony Corporation of America, reached an agreement with Mubadala Investment Company to buy all of the latter’s interest in EMI Music Publishing; 21/05/2018 – SONY TARGETS AT LEAST 10% ROE IN MID-TERM PLAN; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Domestic Marketing Chief Christine Birch Under Fire

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 96.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 287,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 9,373 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, down from 297,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.4. About 2.45M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $217.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,801 shares to 200 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.69 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 4,313 shares to 108,100 shares, valued at $14.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 13,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings.