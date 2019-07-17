As Sony (SNE) Stock Value Rose, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Cut Stake; G2 Investment Partners Management Has Decreased Its Green Dot (GDOT) Stake by $4.30 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 54.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 657,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 558,171 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.58M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 456,464 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take control of EMI; 21/05/2018 – Mubadala-led Investor Group and Sony to Buy Mubadala’s Interest in EMI Music Publishing In Deal With $4.75B Enterprise Value; 21/05/2018 – SONY FY 2020 SEMICONDUCTOR OP. GOAL 160B YEN TO 200B YEN; 24/04/2018 – Sony Square NYC to Showcase A(i)R Hockey, Sony’s Augmented Reality Air Hockey Game; 21/05/2018 – Sony Corporation of America will acquire all of about 60.2 percent interest from Mubadala for an acquisition price of approximately $1.9 billion; 21/05/2018 – Sony: EMI Music Publishing Rev Was $663M for Year Ended March 31; 31/03/2018 – Sony’s new boss seeks to inject entrepreneurial spirit; 01/04/2018 – Is the Fun Over at Sony? A Stoic Numbers Guy Takes Over as CEO; 29/05/2018 – GAMING REALMS PLC GMRG.L – SIGNED THREE-YEAR LICENSING DEAL WITH SONY PICTURES TELEVISION; 22/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Additional 60% Stake in EMI Music Publishing

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 71,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 160,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 83,790 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $161,646 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 136,833 shares to 141,833 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 112,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $27.11M for 23.86 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.36% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 51.25% or $0.82 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SNE’s profit will be $978.77M for 17.44 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.81% EPS growth.

