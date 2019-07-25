As Sony (SNE) Stock Price Rose, Nine Masts Capital LTD Cut by $2.36 Million Its Stake; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $1.11 Million as Market Value Declined

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 57,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,032 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 67,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 1.35M shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 19/03/2018 – DENSO IS INVESTING 30 BILLION YEN ($282 MILLION) IN JOLED, A SPINOFF OF SONY’S AND PANASONIC’S DISPLAY BUSINESSES – NIKKEI; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 21/05/2018 – Mubadala-led Investor Group and Sony Reach Agreement for Sony to Acquire All of Mubadala’s Interest in EMI Music Publishing; 21/05/2018 – Billboard: Luis Fonsi Extends Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV; 09/03/2018 – MEDIA-Sony held preliminary talks to acquire a majority stake in EMI Music – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 22/05/2018 – Sony to spend $2.3bn to make EMI Music full subsidiary; 23/04/2018 – Sony works on housekeeping robot that can cook; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Pretax Pft Y699.05B Vs Pft Y251.62B; 18/04/2018 – Hirai forced Sony through a six-year reality check

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 42.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 13,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 31,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.48B market cap company. It closed at $81.75 lastly. It is down 29.94% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 20/04/2018 – Merck & Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s Merck seeks drug development partners; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Eisai Co., Ltd. and Merck Enter Global Strategic Oncology Collaboration for LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate); 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 03/05/2018 – $MRK +2%; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Carlos E. Represas to Retire From Board

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 33,087 shares to 123,448 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IXC) by 14,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96 billion for 17.77 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 746,920 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 16,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

