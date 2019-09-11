As Sony (SNE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Decreased by $27.63 Million Its Position; Eam Investors Has Upped Its Fluidigm (FLDM) Position by $1.95 Million

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 54.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 657,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 558,171 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.58M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 752,803 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/05/2018 – 6758.JP: Sony Announces EMI Music as a Consolidated Subsidiary (Nikkei) – ! $JP; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Christine Birch Out as Sony Domestic Marketing Chief; 21/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Mubadala’s Stake in EMI Music Publishing; 21/05/2018 – Sony Corporation of America will acquire all of about 60.2 percent interest from Mubadala for an acquisition price of approximately $1.9 billion; 21/05/2018 – Mubadala-led Investor Group and Sony Reach Agreement for Sony to Acquire All of Mubadala’s Interest in EMI Music Publishing; 11/04/2018 – ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ Becomes The Highest-Grossing Film In Sony Pictures History; 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take control of EMI; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Indirectly Own About 90% of EMI Music Publishing After Deal; 01/04/2018 – Is the Fun Over at Sony? A Stoic Numbers Guy Takes Over as CEO; 05/04/2018 – JAPAN FSA TO HAVE CONDUCTED ON-SITE PROBE OF SONY LIFE: SANKEI

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) by 63.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 149,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.45% . The institutional investor held 386,854 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 237,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Fluidigm Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 686,077 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 19/03/2018 – Fluidigm Controller Jennifer Lee to Resign March 29; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 13/03/2018 – FLUIDIGM REPORTS EXCHANGE OF CONV NOTES; 10/05/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events; 13/04/2018 – FLUIDIGM INTRODUCES MAXPAR IMMUNE MONITORING PANEL KIT; 14/03/2018 – Fluidigm at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fluidigm Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLDM); 13/03/2018 – Fluidigm Announces Exchange of Convertible Notes; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Rev $25.2M

Since June 12, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $13.76 million activity. Shares for $10,372 were bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D. Linthwaite Stephen Christopher had bought 4,000 shares worth $22,077.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 2.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold FLDM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 94.53 million shares or 122.16% more from 42.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,944 are held by Brown Advisory. Secor Cap Advisors Lp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 845,762 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,849 shares stake. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 76,249 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Element Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,949 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.02% stake. California State Teachers Retirement reported 50,886 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co reported 5,380 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Driehaus Ltd Company reported 2.52M shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. 215,300 are owned by Aqr Cap Management Limited. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 5.21M shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 143,278 shares.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iradimed Corp. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 45,587 shares to 24,263 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 137,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,760 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. SNE’s profit will be $1.29B for 13.71 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

