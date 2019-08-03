As Sony (SNE) Share Value Rose, Holder Marietta Investment Partners Trimmed Its Position; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Increases Position in Simon Property Group (SPG)

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 23,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 340,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.11M, up from 317,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.25. About 1.10M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 8,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 31,259 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 39,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 1.26 million shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 27/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Music Overhauls Legacy Label to Adapt to Streaming World; 17/05/2018 – Variety: Sony Lays Off 12 at Crackle; More Cuts Likely Coming in TV, Film Units; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Sees FY Net Y480.00B; 29/03/2018 – Global Optoelectronic Manufacturers Market Report 2018 With lndividual Analysis on the Top 100 Companies Including Sony Corp, Seiko Epson Corp and Tellabs – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 23/04/2018 – Dan Rys: David Massey’s New Joint Venture With Sony Set To Launch In July; 18/04/2018 – Hirai forced Sony through a six-year reality check; 31/03/2018 – Sony’s new boss seeks to inject entrepreneurial spirit; 02/04/2018 – Sony Music is to resume vinyl production in Japan after three decades; 19/03/2018 – DENSO IS INVESTING 30 BILLION YEN ($282 MILLION) IN JOLED, A SPINOFF OF SONY’S AND PANASONIC’S DISPLAY BUSINESSES – NIKKEI

