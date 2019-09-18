As Sony (SNE) Share Price Rose, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Cut Its Stake; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Value Rose, Gateway Investment Advisers Has Decreased Its Position by $951,387

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 16,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 47,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, down from 64,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.66. About 306,124 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News; 23/04/2018 – Dan Rys: David Massey's New Joint Venture With Sony Set To Launch In July; 27/04/2018 – Sony expects 8.8 pct annual profit drop as strong yen slows image sensor biz; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS TO BOOK ABOUT 100 BLN YEN PROFIT AT OPERATING LEVEL WITH ACQUISITION OF REST OF STAKE IN EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING; 19/04/2018 – Sony is teaming up with a US university to make robots that cook; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: New firm tapped to lead former Sony Building renovations; 31/05/2018 – GIGLIO GROUP SPA GGTV.Ml – AGREEMENT RELATES TO BROADCAST AND MANAGEMENT VIA SATELLITE OF "CINE SONY" AND "POP" TV CHANNELS; 23/05/2018 – Sony: The PlayStation 4 Still Has Life in Its Years — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: SONY SOLD 17.2% OF ITS HOLDINGS OF SPOTIFY; 27/04/2018 – Sony Classical Celebrates Living Stereo on Global Social Media and Streaming Platforms; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Sees FY Net Y480.00B

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $98.64M for 16.98 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.2 per share. SNE’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 13.63 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Sony Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

