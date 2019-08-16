As Sony (SNE) Market Value Rose, Pinnacle Associates LTD Decreased Holding; Renaissance Group Increases Stake in Abbvie (ABBV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 54.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 10,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 8,317 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 18,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 887,328 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 13/04/2018 – Sony’s Hirai eschewed Band-Aid solutions to heal earnings; 21/05/2018 – SONY PLANS ABOUT 1T YEN CAPEX, USING CASH FLOW GENERATED; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS TARGETS FY2020/21 OPERATING PROFIT OF 160 BLN TO 200 BLN YEN IN SEMICONDUCTOR BUSINESS VS 100 BLN YEN FORECAST THIS FY; 27/04/2018 – Sony cashes in on content to score a record profit; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY EPS Y388.32 Vs EPS Y58.07; 17/05/2018 – Todd Spangler: Sony Lays Off 12 at Crackle; More Cuts Likely Coming in TV, Film Units; 07/05/2018 – The big music labels are selling big chunks of their Spotify stakes First Sony, now Warner Music Group; 09/03/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation receives a favorable Final Determination in United States ITC case against Sony Corporation; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS TO BOOK ABOUT 100 BLN YEN PROFIT AT OPERATING LEVEL WITH ACQUISITION OF REST OF STAKE IN EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING; 13/05/2018 – DHX MEDIA FORMS PARTNERSHIP WITH SONY TO GROW PEANUTS, SNOOPY

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 21,328 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 250,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17 million, up from 228,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 6.03M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart And Patten Limited Com reported 14,901 shares. Automobile Association has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fiera Cap Corporation reported 0.01% stake. 5.09 million were reported by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated holds 0.23% or 81,819 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc Inc reported 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Aviva Public Lc accumulated 635,486 shares. 33,750 were accumulated by De Burlo Group. Beacon Gru owns 8,097 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 5,236 were reported by Chilton Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.36% or 15.81 million shares. Davidson holds 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 5,967 shares. Wright invested 1.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability holds 1.43% or 75,150 shares in its portfolio.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11,651 shares to 246,834 shares, valued at $26.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 56,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,477 shares, and cut its stake in Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd (SVNDY).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,402 shares to 76,486 shares, valued at $21.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,010 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).