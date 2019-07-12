As Sony (SNE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lifted Its Holding; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Stake as Stock Price Rose

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 3,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $11.94 during the last trading session, reaching $752. About 341,127 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE WINS DISMISSAL OF INVESTOR LAWSUIT OVER OUTBREAKS OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESSES -NEW YORK COURT RULING; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 68.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,598 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 11,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.93. About 369,120 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS P-2 RATING TO SONY CAPITAL CORPORATION’S US CP; 21/05/2018 – SONY PLANS ABOUT 1T YEN CAPEX, USING CASH FLOW GENERATED; 25/04/2018 – CLEARVIEW: NO LONGER CONTINUE W/ COOPERATION PACT W/ SONY LIFE; 26/05/2018 – Hard OCP: Rumor: Sony Could Be Considering a PlayStation Classic; 27/04/2018 – Sony Posts Record Operating Profit; 22/05/2018 – Sony to spend $2.3 bn to make EMI Music full subsidiary; 21/05/2018 – Sony to acquire Mubadala’s stake in EMI Music Publishing in $1.9 billion deal; 03/04/2018 – BCCI: BIDS FROM STAR INDIA, RELIANCE AND SONY PICTURES ELIGIBLE; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS TARGETS FY2020/21 OPERATING PROFIT OF 130 BLN TO 170 BLN YEN IN GAMES AND NETWORK SERVICES VS 190 BLN YEN FORECAST THIS FY; 13/05/2018 – CORRECT: SONY MUSIC TAKES 39% STAKE IN PEANUTS FOR $185M

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 14,136 shares to 6,448 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 536,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.56M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. $58.09 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Thursday, June 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.2% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Natl Bank Of America De invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Smithfield Commerce reported 125 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 0.09% or 813 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc owns 43 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Blair William & Co Il reported 19,067 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability accumulated 837 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,205 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Allstate holds 0.02% or 915 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company owns 152,885 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Landscape Management Ltd Co invested in 0.46% or 6,774 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.13 million for 50.81 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.